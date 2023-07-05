Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (57-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (42-43) matching up at Progressive Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-5) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Braves vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 9-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
  • The Braves have won 50, or 67.6%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Atlanta is 29-9 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
  • Atlanta has scored 479 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 30 Marlins W 16-4 Mike Soroka vs Bryan Hoeing
July 1 Marlins W 7-0 Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
July 2 Marlins W 6-3 Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
July 3 @ Guardians W 4-2 Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
July 4 @ Guardians L 6-5 Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
July 5 @ Guardians - Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill
July 7 @ Rays - Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
July 8 @ Rays - Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
July 9 @ Rays - Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
July 14 White Sox - TBA vs TBA
July 15 White Sox - TBA vs TBA

