For cycling enthusiasts who have been getting ready for the Tour de France, you can see all of the Stage 4 action on USA Network on Tuesday, July 4.

Tour de France 2023 Live Stream & TV Schedule

Watch Stage 4 Today

Start Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Stage Start Location: Dax, France

Dax, France Stage End Location: Nogaro, France

The 2023 Tour de France -- including 21 stages, spanning a total of 3,404 kilometers (2,115 miles) -- begins on Saturday, July 1 and runs until Sunday, July 23. Bilbao, Spain will be the starting point this year, and the race will end as usual in Paris. The defending champion is Jonas Vingegaard, a 26-year-old from Denmark. His fiercest challenge figures to come from Tadej Pogacar (24, Slovenia), who was the runner-up in 2022 and won the Tour the previous two years.