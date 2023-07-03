Today in , , Lin Zhu (No. 34 in world) will meet Iga Swiatek (No. 1), the best of a 32-match slate in Wimbledon round of 128. If you're searching for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: July 3

July 3

Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 3

Match Round Match Time Barbora Strycova vs. Maryna Zanevska Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Nadia Podoroska vs. Tereza Martincova Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Cristina Bucsa vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Jessica Pegula vs. Lauren Davis Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Diane Parry vs. Harriet Dart Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Petra Martic Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Yue Yuan vs. Victoria Azarenka Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Veronika Kudermetova vs. Kaia Kanepi Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Ana Bogdan vs. Liudmila Samsonova Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Alycia Parks vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Lesia Tsurenko vs. Claire Liu Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Magda Linette vs. Jil Teichmann Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Katie Volynets vs. Caroline Garcia Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Kateryna Baindl vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Marketa Vondrousova vs. Peyton Stearns Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Martina Trevisan vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Storm Sanders vs. Xinyu Wang Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Dolehide Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Rebeka Masarova vs. Mayar Sherif Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Qinwen Zheng vs. Katerina Siniakova Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Catherine McNally Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Katie Swan vs. Belinda Bencic Round of 128 10:00 AM ET Venus Williams vs. Elina Svitolina Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Danielle Collins vs. Julia Grabher Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Shuai Zhang vs. Donna Vekic Round of 128 11:15 AM ET Marie Bouzkova vs. Simona Waltert Round of 128 11:15 AM ET Sofia Kenin vs. Cori Gauff Round of 128 11:15 AM ET Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Round of 128 11:15 AM ET Sloane Stephens vs. Rebecca Peterson Round of 128 12:30 PM ET Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Round of 128 12:30 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Swiatek vs. Zhu

Swiatek has won three tournaments this year, with an overall record of 37-6.

Zhu has registered a 15-10 record on the year, clinching one tournament victory.

Through 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Swiatek has played 16.1 games per match and won 67.9% of them.

On grass, Swiatek has played four matches this year, totaling 14.8 games per match while winning 69.5% of games.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Swiatek has won 82.7% of her games on serve, and 52.6% on return.

Zhu is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 25 matches played this year across all court types, with a 51.5% game winning percentage.

Zhu averages 20.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set in six matches on grass courts this year.

Zhu has a 64% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (169 service games won out of 264) and a 39.2% return game winning percentage (105 return games won out of 268).

