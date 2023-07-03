Jose Ramirez and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Atlanta Braves meet at Progressive Field on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Elder Stats

The Braves' Bryce Elder (6-1) will make his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Elder has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

The 24-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks third, 1.125 WHIP ranks 20th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 50th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 4 at Phillies Jun. 22 7.0 3 0 0 6 2 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 5.1 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 112 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 39 stolen bases.

He has a .336/.415/.604 slash line on the year.

Acuna has hit safely in 13 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with three doubles, six home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jun. 27 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 81 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .252/.356/.576 on the year.

Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 4-for-5 4 2 5 12 0 vs. Twins Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 90 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .289/.359/.508 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-3 3 1 5 6 1

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 25 RBI (85 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .261/.339/.350 on the season.

Kwan takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.