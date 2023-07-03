How to Watch the Braves vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Gavin Williams will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in the first of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 158 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .498 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .272 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (470 total runs).
- The Braves' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.261).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder (6-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Elder is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- Elder will look to last five or more innings for his 17th straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 16 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 16-4
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
