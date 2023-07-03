Monday's game features the Atlanta Braves (56-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (41-42) squaring off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 3.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (6-1) for the Braves and Gavin Williams for the Guardians.

Braves vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 72 times and won 49, or 68.1%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 40 of its 54 games, or 74.1%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 470.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

Braves Schedule