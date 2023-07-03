On Monday, Austin Riley (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .273 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

In 69.9% of his games this year (58 of 83), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (31.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (16.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has had an RBI in 31 games this season (37.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.6% of his games this year (42 of 83), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .303 AVG .238 .359 OBP .314 .491 SLG .430 19 XBH 13 7 HR 8 21 RBI 24 43/15 K/BB 42/16 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings