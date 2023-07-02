Sunday's game features the Atlanta Braves (55-27) and the Miami Marlins (48-36) matching up at Truist Park (on July 2) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (9-2, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 4.91 ERA).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Braves have been favored 71 times and won 48, or 67.6%, of those games.
  • This season Atlanta has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 67.7% chance to win.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 464 total runs this season.
  • The Braves' 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 26 Twins W 4-1 Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
June 27 Twins W 6-2 Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
June 28 Twins W 3-0 Kolby Allard vs Kenta Maeda
June 30 Marlins W 16-4 Mike Soroka vs Bryan Hoeing
July 1 Marlins W 7-0 Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
July 2 Marlins - Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
July 3 @ Guardians - Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
July 4 @ Guardians - Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
July 5 @ Guardians - Jared Shuster vs Cal Quantrill
July 7 @ Rays - Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
July 8 @ Rays - Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley

