The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Zay Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a contest versus the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Zay Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not listed as injured.

Zay Jones 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 121 TAR, 82 REC, 823 YDS, 5 TD

Zay Jones Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 116.10 114 28 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 90.08 175 59 2023 ADP - 156 60

Other Jaguars Players

Zay Jones Next Game Props (vs. the Colts)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 35.5 -115

Zay Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 9 6 65 0 Week 2 Colts 4 3 23 0 Week 3 @Chargers 11 10 85 1 Week 5 Texans 8 3 12 0 Week 6 @Colts 5 5 42 0 Week 7 Giants 10 4 54 0 Week 8 Broncos 3 3 28 0 Week 9 Raiders 5 5 40 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 10 8 68 0 Week 12 Ravens 14 11 145 0 Week 13 @Lions 7 2 16 0 Week 14 @Titans 12 8 77 1 Week 15 Cowboys 8 6 109 3 Week 16 @Jets 4 1 14 0 Week 17 @Texans 5 3 24 0 Week 18 Titans 6 4 21 0 Wild Card Chargers 13 8 74 1 Divisional @Chiefs 7 5 83 0

