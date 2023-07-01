United States Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
The favorite entering the 2023 Women's World Cup is the United States, at +250 to win the tournament and -349 to win its group.
United States: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+250
|1
|1
|Odds to Win Group E
|-349
|5
|1
United States: Last World Cup Performance
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe led their team at the 2019 World Cup, with each player scoring six goals.
United States: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Vietnam
|July 21
|9:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Netherlands
|July 26
|9:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Portugal
|August 1
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
United States Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Emily Sonnett
|29
|14
|OL Reign (United States)
|Alana Cook
|26
|12
|OL Reign (United States)
|Crystal Dunn
|31
|19
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Kelley O'Hara
|34
|5
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Sofia Huerta
|30
|3
|OL Reign (United States)
|Emily Fox
|25
|23
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Naomi Girma
|23
|4
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Casey Murphy
|27
|18
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Aubrey Kingsbury
|31
|21
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Alyssa Naeher
|35
|1
|Chicago Red Stars (United States)
|Ashley Sanchez
|24
|2
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Julie Ertz
|31
|8
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Andi Sullivan
|27
|17
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Lindsey Horan
|29
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Rose Lavelle
|28
|16
|OL Reign (United States)
|Lynn Williams
|30
|6
|-
|Sophia Smith
|22
|11
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Savannah DeMelo
|25
|9
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Trinity Rodman
|21
|20
|Washington Spirit (United States)
|Alyssa Thompson
|18
|7
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Megan Rapinoe
|38
|15
|OL Reign (United States)
|Alex Morgan
|34
|13
|-
|Kristie Mewis
|32
|22
|Gotham FC (United States)
