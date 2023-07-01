The 2023 season kicks off for Tyson Campbell when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Tyson Campbell Injury Status

Campbell is currently not listed as injured.

Is Campbell your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Tyson Campbell 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 70 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 3 INT, 15 Pass Def.

Rep Campbell and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jaguars Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tyson Campbell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 1 1 Week 2 Colts 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 4 0 1 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 5 Texans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.0 0.0 7 0 3 Week 7 Giants 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 9 Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 14 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 3 Week 15 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 0.0 1.0 7 0 2 Week 17 @Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Titans 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Wild Card Chargers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.