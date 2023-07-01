The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a tilt against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Trevor Lawrence Injury Status

Lawrence is currently not listed as injured.

Trevor Lawrence 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 387-for-584 (66.3%), 4,113 YDS (7 YPA), 25 TD, 8 INT 62 CAR, 291 YDS, 5 TD

Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 295.62 7 7 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 296.38 8 8 2023 ADP - 57 8

Trevor Lawrence 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Commanders 24 42 275 1 1 2 4 0 Week 2 Colts 25 30 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 3 @Chargers 28 39 262 3 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 11 23 174 2 1 2 7 0 Week 5 Texans 25 47 286 0 2 4 29 0 Week 6 @Colts 20 22 165 1 0 6 23 2 Week 7 Giants 22 43 310 0 0 4 3 1 Week 8 Broncos 18 31 133 1 2 3 15 0 Week 9 Raiders 25 31 235 1 0 6 53 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 29 40 259 2 0 4 26 0 Week 12 Ravens 29 37 321 3 0 2 1 0 Week 13 @Lions 17 31 179 1 0 4 32 0 Week 14 @Titans 30 42 368 3 0 3 7 1 Week 15 Cowboys 27 42 318 4 1 3 21 0 Week 16 @Jets 20 31 229 0 0 7 51 1 Week 17 @Texans 17 21 152 0 1 2 4 0 Week 18 Titans 20 32 212 1 0 4 -3 0 Wild Card Chargers 28 47 288 4 4 1 8 0 Divisional @Chiefs 24 39 217 1 1 3 26 0

