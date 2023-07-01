Trevor Lawrence is +1600 to win the MVP award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are sixth-best in the league. He has two different prop bets available in all, so there are a variety of options. See his complete list of odds later in this piece.

Want to bet on Trevor Lawrence? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Trevor Lawrence 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +1600 6th Bet $100 to win $1,600 Off. POY +3000 15th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Trevor Lawrence Insights

Last year Lawrence put together a huge passing stat line with 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), to go along with a 66.3% completion percentage (387-for-584), 25 TDs and eight INTs.

He tacked on 291 yards rushing on 62 attempts with five TDs, averaging 17.1 yards per game.

The Jaguars ran 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% running plays last year. They were 10th in the league in scoring.

With 238.5 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, Jacksonville had to lean on its 10th-ranked passing offense (232.9 passing yards per contest) to keep it competitive.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Jaguars Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Trevor Lawrence +1600 (6th in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Travon Walker +8000 (24th in NFL) Calvin Ridley +6000 (32nd in NFL) Travis Etienne +6600 (34th in NFL) Evan Engram +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.