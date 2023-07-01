Tre Flowers is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Atlanta Falcons kick off their season in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Tre Flowers Injury Status

Flowers is currently not listed as injured.

Tre Flowers 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 21 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Tre Flowers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Steelers 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 1 2 Week 18 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

