Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- hitting .390 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 109 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .595.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Acuna enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with four homers.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 64 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.0% of his games this year, Acuna has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 81 games this season, and more than once 20 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.317
|AVG
|.352
|.407
|OBP
|.419
|.533
|SLG
|.660
|21
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|13
|24
|RBI
|29
|27/25
|K/BB
|20/16
|18
|SB
|19
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.03 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- The Marlins are sending Perez (5-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 20-year-old has put up a 1.34 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.
