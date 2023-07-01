On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.146 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .298 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 39 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 60), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3%.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .316 AVG .276 .375 OBP .324 .436 SLG .418 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 15 RBI 11 27/10 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings