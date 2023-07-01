Nathan Landman's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Nathan Landman Injury Status

Landman is currently not on the injury report.

Nathan Landman 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Falcons Players

Nathan Landman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 3 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

