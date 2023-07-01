Luke Farrell: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Luke Farrell is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Jacksonville Jaguars collide with the Indianapolis Colts in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Luke Farrell Injury Status
Farrell is currently not on the injured list.
Luke Farrell 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|4 TAR, 4 REC, 40 YDS, 0 TD
Luke Farrell Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|4.00
|485
|95
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|9.86
|483
|96
|2023 ADP
|-
|529
|81
Other Jaguars Players
Luke Farrell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Colts
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|1
|1
|11
|0
