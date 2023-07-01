Luke Farrell is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Jacksonville Jaguars collide with the Indianapolis Colts in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Luke Farrell Injury Status

Farrell is currently not on the injured list.

Luke Farrell 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 4 REC, 40 YDS, 0 TD

Luke Farrell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 4.00 485 95 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 9.86 483 96 2023 ADP - 529 81

Other Jaguars Players

Luke Farrell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 1 1 11 0 Week 9 Raiders 1 1 15 0 Week 13 @Lions 1 1 3 0 Week 18 Titans 1 1 11 0

