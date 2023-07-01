The 2023 campaign kicks off for Kyle Pitts when the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Kyle Pitts Injury Status

Pitts is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Kyle Pitts NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Kyle Pitts 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 59 TAR, 28 REC, 356 YDS, 2 TD

Kyle Pitts Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 47.60 249 33 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 106.22 142 6 2023 ADP - 65 6

Kyle Pitts 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 7 2 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 19 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 87 0 Week 4 Browns 4 1 25 0 Week 6 49ers 3 3 19 1 Week 7 @Bengals 5 3 9 0 Week 8 Panthers 9 5 80 1 Week 9 Chargers 7 2 27 0 Week 10 @Panthers 8 2 28 0 Week 11 Bears 5 3 43 0

