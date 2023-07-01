With +15000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Kyle Pitts is a long shot for the award (61st-best odds in league).

Kyle Pitts 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Kyle Pitts Insights

A season ago Pitts grabbed 28 passes en route to 356 yards and two TDs.

The Falcons threw the ball on 42.6% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 57.4% of the time. Their offense was 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Atlanta was a bottom-five pass offense last year, ranking second-worst with 158.4 passing yards per game. On defense, it ranked 25th in the NFL (231.9 passing yards allowed per game).

All Falcons Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Desmond Ridder +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Bijan Robinson +3000 (15th in NFL) Jessie Bates III +20000 (51st in NFL) Grady Jarrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Kyle Pitts +15000 (61st in NFL) Drake London +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Allgeier +25000 (112th in NFL) Cordarrelle Patterson +25000 (112th in NFL)

