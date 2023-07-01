Keith Smith is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Falcons clash with the Carolina Panthers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Keith Smith Injury Status
Smith is currently not on the injury report.
Keith Smith 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|1 CAR, 2 YDS (2.0 YPC), 0 TD
|2 TAR, 1 REC, 8 YDS, 0 TD
Keith Smith Fantasy Insights
|
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|1.00
|543
|130
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|3.19
|532
|127
|2023 ADP
|-
|275
|75
Keith Smith 2022 Game Log
