Gregory Junior is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Gregory Junior Injury Status

Junior is currently not listed as injured.

Is Junior your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Gregory Junior 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Junior and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jaguars Players

Evan Engram: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Travis Etienne: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Trevor Lawrence: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Travon Walker: Stats & Injury News
Darious Williams: Stats & Injury News
Roy Robertson-Harris: Stats & Injury News
Dawuane Smoot: Stats & Injury News
Jamal Agnew: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Henry Mondeaux: Stats & Injury News
Tre Herndon: Stats & Injury News
Zay Jones: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Angelo Blackson: Stats & Injury News
C.J. Beathard: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Folorunso Fatukasi: Stats & Injury News
Foyesade Oluokun: Stats & Injury News
Adam Gotsis: Stats & Injury News
Rayshawn Jenkins: Stats & Injury News
Josh Allen: Stats & Injury News
Andrew Wingard: Stats & Injury News
JaMycal Hasty: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
D'Ernest Johnson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Christian Kirk: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Davon Hamilton: Stats & Injury News
K'Lavon Chaisson: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gregory Junior 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 17 @Texans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.