Georgia State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia State Panthers have a rather low over/under for wins this season, at 5.5.
Georgia State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5.5
|+130
|-155
|43.5%
Panthers' 2022 Performance
- Georgia State totaled 417.7 yards per game on offense last season (43rd in FBS), and it gave up 398.9 yards per game (83rd) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Georgia State ranked 104th in pass offense (202.6 passing yards per game) and 74th in pass defense (228.8 passing yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last season Georgia State won just two games at home and two away from home.
- As favorites, the Panthers picked up only two victories (2-2). When underdogs, they had two as well (2-6).
Georgia State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Darren Grainger
|QB
|2,431 YDS (58.4%) / 18 TD / 7 INT
747 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 62.3 RUSH YPG
|Jamari Thrash
|WR
|60 REC / 1,110 YDS / 7 TD / 92.5 YPG
|Tucker Gregg
|RB
|705 YDS / 12 TD / 58.8 YPG / 4.1 YPC
|Marcus Carroll
|RB
|616 YDS / 5 TD / 51.3 YPG / 4.9 YPC
|Jordan Veneziale
|LB
|65 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Jontrey Hunter
|LB
|36 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Antavious Lane
|DB
|55 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Javon Denis
|DL
|29 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
Panthers' Strength of Schedule
- According to their opponents' combined win total last season, the Panthers will be playing the 43rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
- Georgia State will have the 39th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season (56).
- Georgia State has a schedule that includes nine games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (three of those teams won nine or more games and two of them had less than four wins).
Georgia State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Rhode Island
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|UConn
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Charlotte
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Coastal Carolina
|September 21
|-
|-
|5
|Troy
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|Marshall
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Louisiana
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Georgia Southern
|October 26
|-
|-
|10
|James Madison
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Appalachian State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ LSU
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Old Dominion
|November 25
|-
|-
