In terms of taking home the Sun Belt title in 2023, the Georgia Southern Eagles rank eighth in the conference, with +2000 odds. In the article below, we analyze the futures odds and other relevant stats.

Georgia Southern Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Georgia Southern 2023 Schedule

Based on the team's opponents' combined win total last season (63), Georgia Southern has drawn the 100th-ranked schedule in college football. The Eagles' schedule has games against teams with winning records in 2022, which includes against teams with nine or more wins and against squads that picked up fewer than four wins.

Opponent Date Week Result Citadel September 2 1 - UAB September 9 2 - @ Wisconsin September 16 3 - @ Ball State September 23 4 - Coastal Carolina September 30 5 - @ James Madison October 14 7 - UL Monroe October 21 8 - Georgia State October 26 9 - @ Texas State November 4 10 - @ Marshall November 11 11 - Old Dominion November 18 12 - @ Appalachian State November 25 13 -

