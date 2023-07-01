Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Saturday, Eddie Rosario (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 142 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Marlins.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .268 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 60th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- In 45 of 71 games this year (63.4%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Rosario has driven home a run in 21 games this season (29.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 39.4% of his games this season (28 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|30
|.264
|AVG
|.275
|.296
|OBP
|.345
|.507
|SLG
|.520
|16
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|14
|39/7
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- The Marlins are sending Perez (5-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.34, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
