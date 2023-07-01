Drake London: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons opening the year with a contest against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Drake London Injury Status
London is currently not on the injury report.
Drake London 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|117 TAR, 72 REC, 866 YDS, 4 TD
Drake London Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|106.60
|131
|38
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|127.67
|95
|26
|2023 ADP
|-
|62
|26
Drake London 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Saints
|7
|5
|74
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|12
|8
|86
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|6
|3
|54
|1
|Week 4
|Browns
|7
|2
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Buccaneers
|7
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|4
|3
|40
|0
|Week 7
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 8
|Panthers
|5
|4
|31
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|7
|3
|23
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|6
|5
|38
|1
|Week 11
|Bears
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|4
|2
|29
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|12
|6
|95
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|11
|7
|70
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|9
|7
|96
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|8
|5
|47
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|8
|6
|120
|0
