Devin Lloyd's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Devin Lloyd Injury Status

Lloyd is currently not listed as injured.

Is Lloyd your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Devin Lloyd 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 115 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 3 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Rep Lloyd and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jaguars Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devin Lloyd 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 2 Colts 0.0 0.0 6 1 3 Week 3 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 1 3 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 14 0 0 Week 5 Texans 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 7 Giants 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 0.0 0.0 9 1 1 Week 17 @Texans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 18 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card Chargers 0.0 1.0 5 0 1 Divisional @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 8 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.