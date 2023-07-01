Christian Kirk: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a game versus the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Christian Kirk Injury Status
Kirk is currently not on the injury report.
Christian Kirk 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|133 TAR, 84 REC, 1,108 YDS, 8 TD
Christian Kirk Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|157.90
|56
|11
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|121.12
|102
|31
|2023 ADP
|-
|75
|29
Christian Kirk Next Game Props (vs. the Colts)
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
|50.5
|-111
Christian Kirk 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|12
|6
|117
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|6
|6
|78
|2
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|9
|6
|72
|1
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|9
|2
|60
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|5
|4
|24
|1
|Week 7
|Giants
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|7
|3
|40
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|9
|8
|76
|1
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|12
|9
|105
|2
|Week 12
|Ravens
|9
|4
|46
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|8
|6
|104
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|10
|6
|92
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|6
|3
|22
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|8
|6
|99
|1
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|14
|8
|78
|1
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|14
|7
|52
|1
