At +20000, Christian Kirk is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 26th-best in the league.

Christian Kirk 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 26th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Christian Kirk Insights

Kirk has 49 receptions (while being targeted 71 times) for a team-leading 624 yards and three TDs, averaging 69.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars, 18th in the league in scoring, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time and run the ball 45.3% of the time.

Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (266.8 passing yards allowed per game), Jacksonville has put up better results on offense, ranking 17th in the NFL by totaling 221.4 passing yards per game.

All Jaguars Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Trevor Lawrence +3300 (11th in NFL) +27500 (81st in NFL) Travis Etienne +10600 (16th in NFL) Christian Kirk +20000 (26th in NFL) Travon Walker +25000 (44th in NFL) Calvin Ridley +27500 (81st in NFL)

