Looking at odds to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for 2023-24, the Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently +900 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +900 (4th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $900)

MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Bogdan Bogdanovic 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 17.6 441 Rebounds 3.4 85 Assists 2.6 66 Steals 1.4 36 Blocks 0.3 8 FG% 46.9% 159-for-339 3P% 41.3% 86-for-208

Bogdan Bogdanovic's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

BSSUN, BSSE Live Stream:

Tickets:

