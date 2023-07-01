Bijan Robinson is +250 to capture the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers, making him the favorite to bring home the hardware in 2023. In all, he has two different props bets available to put money on. Find out more below.

Bijan Robinson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +3000 15th Bet $100 to win $3,000 Off. ROY +250 1st Bet $100 to win $250

Bijan Robinson Insights

The Falcons threw the football on 42.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 57.4% of the time. Their offense was 15th in the NFL in points scored.

On the offensive side of the ball, Atlanta was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking third-best in the NFL by compiling 159.9 rushing yards per game. It ranked 23rd on defense (130.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

All Falcons Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Desmond Ridder +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Bijan Robinson +3000 (15th in NFL) Jessie Bates III +20000 (51st in NFL) Grady Jarrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Kyle Pitts +15000 (61st in NFL) Drake London +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Allgeier +25000 (112th in NFL) Cordarrelle Patterson +25000 (112th in NFL)

