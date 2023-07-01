Angelo Blackson is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Angelo Blackson Injury Status

Blackson is currently listed as active.

Angelo Blackson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Angelo Blackson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Packers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 4 @Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

