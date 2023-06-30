Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has seven doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks while batting .251.
- He ranks 89th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Ozuna will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 42 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in 23.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 35.9% of his games this season (23 of 64), with more than one RBI 10 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (42.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.258
|AVG
|.242
|.324
|OBP
|.342
|.477
|SLG
|.515
|12
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|18
|34/13
|K/BB
|21/14
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Hoeing (1-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.31 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.
