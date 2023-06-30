The Atlanta Dream (5-8) welcome in the Washington Mystics (9-5) after dropping four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 30, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Dream have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Washington has covered the spread five times this season (5-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

A total of three out of the Mystics' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

So far this season, eight out of the Dream's 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.