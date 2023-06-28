Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Matt Olson (.756 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .234 with 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (50 of 79), with more than one hit 18 times (22.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games this year, and 7% of his chances at the plate.
- Olson has driven home a run in 34 games this season (43.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 42 games this season (53.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.232
|AVG
|.235
|.341
|OBP
|.349
|.516
|SLG
|.544
|20
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|13
|29
|RBI
|31
|48/25
|K/BB
|53/25
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Maeda (1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
