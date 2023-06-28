Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.553 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 231 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Twins Player Props
|Braves vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Twins Odds
|Braves vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Twins
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .272 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.8% of his 69 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (39.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|30
|.270
|AVG
|.275
|.303
|OBP
|.345
|.504
|SLG
|.520
|15
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|14
|37/7
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up a 6.86 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .299 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.