Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ozzie Albies (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 22 walks while batting .262.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 21.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 39.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.239
|AVG
|.288
|.296
|OBP
|.335
|.426
|SLG
|.568
|12
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|27
|RBI
|28
|29/12
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw nine scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.98), second in WHIP (.907), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.