On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.878 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: TBS

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .237.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Olson is batting .286 with four homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Olson has had a hit in 50 of 78 games this season (64.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.1%).

In 28.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven in a run in 34 games this year (43.6%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (20.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (53.8%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .238 AVG .235 .348 OBP .349 .530 SLG .544 20 XBH 19 12 HR 13 29 RBI 31 46/25 K/BB 53/25 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings