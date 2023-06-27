The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .268.

Riley has picked up a hit in 55 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (15.4%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven home a run in 29 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 50.0% of his games this year (39 of 78), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .297 AVG .238 .356 OBP .314 .458 SLG .430 15 XBH 13 5 HR 8 16 RBI 24 37/14 K/BB 42/16 1 SB 1

