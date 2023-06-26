After hitting .282 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .318 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.9% of them.

He has homered in six games this year (10.7%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Arcia has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .359 AVG .276 .421 OBP .324 .495 SLG .418 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 15 RBI 11 24/10 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

