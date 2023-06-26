Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the top matchups of the day, which features Sonny Gray drawing the start for the Twins, and Spencer Strider taking the ball for Braves.

Read on to find the expected starters for every game on the schedule for June 26.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Reds at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (1-0) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will counter with Cole Irvin (1-3) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

CIN: Williamson BAL: Irvin 7 (36.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (23.1 IP) 5.40 ERA 7.71 6.6 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Reds at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -135

-135 CIN Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 10 runs

Brewers at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (3-4) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (2-4) when the clubs play on Monday.

MIL: Rea NYM: Verlander 13 (62.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (52 IP) 4.88 ERA 4.50 7.8 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -175

-175 MIL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Gray (4-1) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Strider (8-2) when the clubs meet on Monday.

MIN: Gray ATL: Strider 15 (81 IP) Games/IP 15 (84.2 IP) 2.44 ERA 4.04 9.3 K/9 14.5

Vegas Odds for Twins at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 MIN Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

Tigers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-4) when the clubs face off Monday.

DET: Boyd TEX: Heaney 14 (70.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (72.1 IP) 5.63 ERA 3.98 9.1 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -200

-200 DET Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9 runs

White Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers (1-5) for the game between the clubs Monday.

CHW: Cease LAA: Detmers 16 (85.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (69.1 IP) 4.22 ERA 4.02 10.5 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHW Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Nationals at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (4-4) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (4-6) when the clubs meet on Monday.

WSH: Williams SEA: Castillo 15 (76 IP) Games/IP 15 (87.1 IP) 4.14 ERA 2.89 6.9 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8 runs

