Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune faces George Loffhagen to open play in Wimbledon (in the round of 128). In cinch Championships (his last tournament), he advanced to the semifinals before losing to Alex de Minaur. Rune is +4000 to win at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Rune at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Rune's Next Match

Rune will play Loffhagen in the round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:00 AM ET.

Rune is currently listed at -2000 to win his next matchup against Loffhagen.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1400

Wimbledon odds to win: +4000

Rune Stats

In his previous tournament, cinch Championships, Rune was defeated in the semifinals by No. 18-ranked de Minaur, 3-6, 6-7.

Rune is 57-22 over the past year, with three tournament titles.

Rune has not won any of his one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a record of 3-1 on that surface.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Rune has played 79 matches and 24.4 games per match.

On grass, Rune has played four matches over the past year, and he has totaled 22.3 games per match while winning 53.9% of games.

Over the past year, Rune has won 84.2% of his service games, and he has won 24.4% of his return games.

On grass over the past year, Rune has claimed 88.9% of his service games and 18.2% of his return games.

