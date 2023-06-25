After exiting in the round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers in her last tournament (losing to Jil Teichmann), Claire Liu will open Wimbledon against Lesia Tsurenko (in the round of 128). Liu is +50000 to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Liu at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Liu's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 5:00 AM ET), Liu will play Tsurenko.

Claire Liu Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +50000

Liu Stats

Liu last played on June 26, 2023, a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 129-ranked Teichmann in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Liu is yet to win a title, and her record is 17-21.

In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Liu has gone 1-2.

In her 38 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Liu has averaged 21.1 games.

On grass, Liu has played three matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 24.0 games per match while winning 45.8% of games.

Over the past year, Liu has been victorious in 31.9% of her return games and 62.3% of her service games.

Liu has been victorious in 69.6% of her service games on grass over the past year and 13.0% of her return games.

