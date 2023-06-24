Today's WNBA schedule features two contests, including the matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Indiana Fever

The Fever look to pull off a road win at the Aces on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 11-1

11-1 IND Record: 5-7

5-7 LVA Stats: 92.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 76.3 Opp. PPG (second)

92.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 76.3 Opp. PPG (second) IND Stats: 82.6 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (18.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.0 APG)

A'ja Wilson (18.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.0 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.4 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -15.5

-15.5 LVA Odds to Win: -1545

-1545 IND Odds to Win: +875

+875 Total: 169.5 points

The Seattle Storm play the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury look to pull off an away win at the Storm on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 3-9

3-9 PHO Record: 2-9

2-9 SEA Stats: 76.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)

76.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (ninth) PHO Stats: 77.5 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 87.6 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.7 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Ezi Magbegor (14.7 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.8 APG) PHO Key Player: Sug Sutton (12.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2

-2 SEA Odds to Win: -136

-136 PHO Odds to Win: +112

+112 Total: 161.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.