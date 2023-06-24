The 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25 will feature Tommy Fleetwood as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Fleetwood at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Fleetwood has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top five three times.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Fleetwood has a top-five finish in each of his past two tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 20 -5 279 0 16 7 7 $5.5M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Fleetwood has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 30th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Fleetwood finished 46th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

Fleetwood will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,310 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 2.9 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 4 strokes on those 40 holes.

Fleetwood was better than 61% of the field at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Fleetwood carded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Fleetwood had three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Fleetwood had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that most recent competition, Fleetwood's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Fleetwood finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Fleetwood underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Fleetwood Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

