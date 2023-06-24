After going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 100 hits and an OBP of .403 to go with a slugging percentage of .563. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer in his last outings.

In 77.3% of his 75 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (21.3%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.3% of his games this season, Acuna has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (12.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 45 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .303 AVG .356 .384 OBP .423 .458 SLG .671 17 XBH 21 3 HR 13 18 RBI 29 25/21 K/BB 20/16 16 SB 17

Reds Pitching Rankings