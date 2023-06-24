Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Michael Harris II (batting .487 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .254 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Harris II enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 31 of 53 games this year (58.5%), including eight multi-hit games (15.1%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.6% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (28.3%), including six multi-run games (11.3%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|.263
|AVG
|.248
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.425
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|10
|19/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|4
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, June 8, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.78, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
