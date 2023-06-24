Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- In 62.7% of his games this season (47 of 75), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has had an RBI in 32 games this year (42.7%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 53.3% of his games this year (40 of 75), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (18.7%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.238
|AVG
|.227
|.351
|OBP
|.339
|.537
|SLG
|.504
|20
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|26
|45/25
|K/BB
|53/23
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, June 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.78, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
