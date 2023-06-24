The Cincinnati Reds (41-35) will try to keep a 12-game winning streak alive when they host the Atlanta Braves (48-27) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will call on Jared Shuster (4-2) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (3-5).

Braves vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (4-2, 4.57 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-5, 6.78 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves will hand the ball to Shuster (4-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, June 16, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.57 and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in eight games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Shuster has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.78 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Over 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.78 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.

Ashcraft has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Ashcraft enters the game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.482) and ranks first in home runs hit (134) in all of MLB. They have a collective .270 batting average, and are third in the league with 694 total hits and third in MLB play scoring 414 runs.

Ashcraft has a 3 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Braves this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over one appearance.

