Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (48-27) will match up against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, June 24. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is set at 12.5 runs.

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (4-2, 4.57 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (3-5, 6.78 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 41 out of the 64 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 37-15 (winning 71.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (49.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 22 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+105) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

